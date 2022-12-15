UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Says Complete Ban On Nazi Symbols Too Hard To Implement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 15, 2022 | 06:10 PM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th December, 2022) Switzerland's judicial authorities believe that a complete ban on Nazi symbols is possible, but its codification will likely prove a challenge, the Swiss Federal Council said on Thursday.

"The Federal Office of Justice concludes that a direct ban on the use of National Socialist and racist symbols is possible in principle, but the creation of a new standard would face significant legal and editorial obstacles," the council said in a statement.

Swiss law bans only the dissemination of Nazi or racist ideology, while a person simply wearing its symbols in public without any intent or attempts to preach it bears no responsibility, the council said.

"The lawyers interviewed see no acute need for measures to prohibit the public use of Nazi, racist, extremist symbols or symbols promoting violence," the statement read.

Under Swiss law, Swiss regions ” cantons ” can ban such symbols and introduce fines for their use locally.

