Switzerland Says Electricity Shortage Risks Real, Require Transformation of System

(@FahadShabbir)

Risks of electricity shortages in Switzerland are real and the country needs to overview its energy system to ensure the security of its long-term supply, the Swiss Federal Council said on Tuesday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th December, 2022) Risks of electricity shortages in Switzerland are real and the country needs to overview its energy system to ensure the security of its long-term supply, the Swiss Federal Council said on Tuesday.

"Energy security can no longer be taken for granted, and the risk of an energy shortage is a bitter reality," the council said in a comment to the latest Energy Future 2050 study.

The study, conducted by the Association of Swiss Electricity Companies VSE together with the Empa research institute, shows what Switzerland's energy supply could look like by 2050 based on various scenarios. In order to secure the power supply, Switzerland needs to transform its energy system, according to the study.

"Without a massive acceleration in the expansion of new capacity and a massive increase in efficiency, focused conversion and expansion of the grids, and a close energy exchange with Europe, we will not achieve the energy and climate targets," the government statement read.

Switzerland depends on imports to cover 79% of its total Primary energy demand of 259 TWh. However, this share is expected to drop to 30-42% of a total primary energy demand of 115-132TWh in 2050, thus reducing "the absolute import dependency by a factor of 4 to 6," according to the study.

"From the point of view of VSE, security of supply must be declared a national interest and hurdles must be removed so that security of supply and climate neutrality are possible by 2050," the council said.

Since 2021, electricity, fuel and food prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow, energy prices have accelerated this growth, placing energy security high on both the global and national agendas.