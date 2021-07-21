Switzerland Says Ready to Host US-Russia Consultations on Strategic Stability

(@FahadShabbir)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2021) Switzerland is ready to host consultations between Russia and the United States on strategic stability if requested, a spokesperson of the country's foreign ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"Switzerland is ready to offer its services if they are useful and desirable. This also includes acting as a host or helping to organize discussions and meetings. The foreign ministry cannot comment on specific proposals for confidentiality reasons," the spokesperson said.

On Monday, the Hill newspaper reported that Russia-US strategic stability consultations will take place on July 28.

The information was not confirmed by the Kremlin, which promised to inform about the exact date in a timely manner.

A Russian diplomatic source also told Sputnik last week that the consultations were likely to take place before the end of July, adding that Moscow was calling for talks on all types of weapons. The Russian delegation is expected to be headed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov.