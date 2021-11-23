UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Secures Over 8,000 Doses Of COVID Antiviral Molnupiravir - Health Authorities

Switzerland Secures Over 8,000 Doses of COVID Antiviral Molnupiravir - Health Authorities

Switzerland has signed a contract to purchase more than 8,000 doses of the coronavirus drug molnupiravir developed by US companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the country's Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Tuesday

Switzerland has signed a contract to purchase more than 8,000 doses of the coronavirus drug molnupiravir developed by US companies Merck and Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, the country's Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) said on Tuesday.

"On the recommendation of the COVID-19 Scientific Task Force, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) concluded a contract for the supply of no more than 8,640 packages of Molnupiravir, an antiviral drug against COVID-19. The contract amount is confidential," the office said in a statement.

The deal was signed with MSD Merck Sharp & Dohme SA. The drug is expected to enter the Swiss market as early as January 2022, and has been proven to be effective on outpatients infected with the coronavirus and at risk of a severe progression of the virus, the statement read.

According to the office, the medicine is not yet approved in Switzerland, but it will be available for the treatment of COVID-19 patients while the authorization procedure is underway.

On November 19, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) approved the use of molnupiravir, also known as Lagevrio, by the European nations for emergency cases. According to EMA, the medicine should be administered at an early stage of the COVID-19 infection twice a day for five days. It is recommended to treat patients with high risks of severe virus progression.

