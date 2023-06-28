Switzerland Seeks Moratorium on Commercial Seabed Mining in International Waters

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2023) Switzerland said on Wednesday it would push for a temporary moratorium on commercial exploitation of the international seabed area until the impact of deep-sea mining on marine life is assessed.

"Deep-sea mining in the Area must be postponed until there is better scientific understanding of its impacts and effective protection of the marine environment from the harmful effects of such activities can be guaranteed," the Federal Council said in a statement.

The alpine nation's seven-member cabinet announced its position on seabed mining in the run-up to the 28th session of the International Seabed Authority in Jamaica in July.

The ISA oversees all activities related to mineral resources in the area.

The Swiss government said several states and companies were seeking to mine the international seabed for minerals that are key to green technologies,, such as cobalt and manganese, which are needed to make electric car batteries.

A group of 15 other countries pushed back, saying they would oppose any commercial use of the area at this stage, with or without the regulations. Bern said its call for a postponement of commercial exploitation of the oceanic seabed was in line with its commitment to protect the oceans from pollution and promote their sustainable development.