Switzerland Sees Lowest Daily COVID-19 Infection Rise Since Early March

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 01:50 AM

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2020) Switzerland has reported the lowest daily rise in coronavirus cases since early March, with 88 people testing positive, the health authority said Sunday.

The total tally is now 29,905. It confirmed 112 new cases on Saturday. The number of deaths rose by eight in the past day to 1,473.

Slovenia saw no new infections for the first time since testing for the coronavirus began on March 4. The central European country has recorded 1,439 confirmed cases. A further two patients have died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 96.

The number of COVID-19 patients in Romania has increased by 431 to 13,163, with another 15 patients dying. The death toll is now 780.

Neighboring Moldova saw cases rise by 69 to 4,121 in the past 24 hours. One person has died from it, taking the toll to 124.

Greece has also recorded one coronavirus-related death in the past day, and the toll is now 144. There were six new cases of infection, with the total count reaching 2,626.

