Switzerland Sending Heaters, Generators to Ukraine - Authorities

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd December, 2022) Switzerland is sending a total of 80 generators and heaters to Ukraine to help its citizens get through the winter after the country's energy infrastructure was severely damaged by Russian air strikes, the Swiss government said on Friday.

"After having delivered thirty generators last week, Switzerland is now sending Ukraine forty heaters and the same number of generators," its statement read.

The heaters and generators will be transferred to the Ukrainian civil defense authorities and used in special spaces where residents can come to warm up, the Swiss government added.

The supplies are part of the Swiss assistance plan for Ukraine, worth over $100 million.

The Swiss authorities also said they were considering sending additional aid to Ukraine.

Ukraine's energy infrastructure has been targeted by the Russian armed forces since October 10, two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Moscow believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services. In mid-November, Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said that about 50% of Ukraine's energy infrastructure had been damaged.