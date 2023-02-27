UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Sends Top Military Official To US To Increase Cooperation With NATO

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 27, 2023 | 11:33 PM

Switzerland Sends Top Military Official to US to Increase Cooperation With NATO

Swiss Chief of Training and Education Command Lieut. Gen. Hans-Peter Walser embarked on an official six-day visit to the United States on Monday to strengthen cooperation with the Pentagon and NATO, the Swiss armed forces said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Swiss Chief of Training and education Command Lieut. Gen. Hans-Peter Walser embarked on an official six-day visit to the United States on Monday to strengthen cooperation with the Pentagon and NATO, the Swiss armed forces said.

"Chief of Training and Education Command General Hans-Peter Walser will pay a working visit to the United States from February 27 to March 4, 2023. He will meet with the delegation of the US armed forces and NATO to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation," a statement read.

As part of his visit to the US, Walser will also meet with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Gen. Philippe Lavigne to discuss the possibilities of strengthening multilateral training cooperation with the alliance.

In February, the Swiss Federal Council approved the 2022 Foreign Policy Report, which, among other things, stated Switzerland's intention to enhance security interaction with NATO. The Swiss troops are expected to take part in 10 NATO exercises outside their country in 2023.

Related Topics

NATO Education Pentagon Visit Alliance United States Switzerland February March From

Recent Stories

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jam ..

PDM govt making efforts to overcome inflation: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) ..

1 minute ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss politi ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, MNAs discuss political situation

1 minute ago
 Italy coastguard combs beaches for bodies after sh ..

Italy coastguard combs beaches for bodies after shipwreck

2 minutes ago
 Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Mal ..

Minister of State (Petroleum Division) Musadik Malik says ECP's mandate to condu ..

2 minutes ago
 UN, partners appeal for $4.3 billion for aid oper ..

UN, partners appeal for $4.3 billion for aid operations in war-torn Yemen

2 minutes ago
 US Navy Orders $145Mln Modernization of Guided Mis ..

US Navy Orders $145Mln Modernization of Guided Missile Destroyer Nitze - BAE Sys ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.