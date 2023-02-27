Switzerland Sends Top Military Official to US to Increase Cooperation With NATO

(@FahadShabbir)

Swiss Chief of Training and Education Command Lieut. Gen. Hans-Peter Walser embarked on an official six-day visit to the United States on Monday to strengthen cooperation with the Pentagon and NATO, the Swiss armed forces said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2023) Swiss Chief of Training and education Command Lieut. Gen. Hans-Peter Walser embarked on an official six-day visit to the United States on Monday to strengthen cooperation with the Pentagon and NATO, the Swiss armed forces said.

"Chief of Training and Education Command General Hans-Peter Walser will pay a working visit to the United States from February 27 to March 4, 2023. He will meet with the delegation of the US armed forces and NATO to discuss bilateral and multilateral cooperation," a statement read.

As part of his visit to the US, Walser will also meet with NATO's Supreme Allied Commander Transformation Gen. Philippe Lavigne to discuss the possibilities of strengthening multilateral training cooperation with the alliance.

In February, the Swiss Federal Council approved the 2022 Foreign Policy Report, which, among other things, stated Switzerland's intention to enhance security interaction with NATO. The Swiss troops are expected to take part in 10 NATO exercises outside their country in 2023.