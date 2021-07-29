Switzerland Sent 26 Tonnes of Medical Aid to Thailand Amid Worsening COVID Situation- FDFA

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th July, 2021) Switzerland sent 26 tonnes of medical aid to Thailand amid the country's difficult coronavirus situation, the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs (FDFA) said in a statement.

"Due to the alarming public health situation in Thailand, the Swiss Humanitarian Aid Unit has decided to support the country in its efforts to combat the COVID-19 pandemic.

This Wednesday, a Swiss cargo plane with more than 26 tonnes of medical supplies departed Zurich for Bangkok," the FDFA said.

More than 100 respirators and over a million antigen tests will be delivered to the country. The granting of humanitarian aid coincides with a trip by Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis to Southeast Asia, which will include a visit to Thailand.