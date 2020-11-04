UrduPoint.com
Switzerland Sets One-Day Record With Over 10,000 COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 05:30 PM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Switzerland has registered over 10,000 COVID-19 cases in one day, which is the highest rise since the onset of the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health said on Wednesday.

The cumulative tally has risen by 10,073 infections to 192,376. Another 73 coronavirus patients have died in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 2,275.

In a bid to curb the virus, the Alpine country introduced additional restrictions last week, such as a indefinite curfew on bars and restaurants from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m., toughening of mask rules and a ban on public gatherings of more than 50 people. All Swiss universities were also switched to online learning.

The French-speaking cantons of Vaud and Fribourg, meanwhile, declared a state of emergency, following the lead of Geneva, Jura and Neuchatel.

