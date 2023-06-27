Switzerland Sets Up Commission to Develop New Swiss Security Policy - Defense Ministry

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2023) The Swiss Defense Ministry said on Monday that it had formed a new study commission to submit proposals on the country's security policy in 2024 in connection with the changing situation in the world.

"The Federal Department of Defense, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS) has established a new study commission, which is set to contribute to the security policy in the coming years," the ministry said in a statement.

The commission will start work in early July 2023 and is expected to complete it in about a year, after which it will submit a report for public and parliamentarian discussions, the ministry said, adding that the next report, focused on Switzerland's security policy, will be published in 2025.

"It (the commission) will review the key directions of Switzerland's security policy in light of long-term changes in the security situation, the ongoing debate on this issue in our country and Switzerland's image abroad.

The commission will, in particular, provide information on how a sustainable security policy could be developed in Switzerland, that is, (a policy) adapted to threats and dangers, adequate to (existing) resources, widely supported domestically and respected abroad," the statement read.

In February, the Swiss Federal Council approved the 2022 Foreign Policy Report, which, among other things, stated Switzerland's intention to enhance security interaction with NATO. The Swiss troops are expected to take part in 10 NATO exercises outside their country in 2023.