Switzerland Stands Ready To Host, Mediate Russia-NATO Meeting On Jan 12 - Foreign Ministry

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 12:17 AM

Switzerland is ready to provide mediation for and host the NATO-Russia summit scheduled for January 12, if required, Valentin Clivaz, the deputy head of media at Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik

The diplomat said that Switzerland stands ready to provide its services in the event they would be useful and required. According to Clivaz, Switzerland would be glad both to serve as a host country, and to help in organizing conferences and meetings.

Clivaz also noted that the Swiss foreign ministry would not comment on the agenda nor the sides' requests on grounds of confidentiality.

On Friday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg announced an initiative to hold talks with Russia on January 12.

Shortly after the announcement, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko told Sputnik that the main issue to be raised at the talks would be security proposals for NATO laid out by Russia, including a non-expansion of the alliance in Eastern Europe.

Relations between NATO and Russia have deteriorated over the West's accusations that Moscow is planning to invade Ukraine. Moscow has repeatedly denied the allegations, saying that troop movements are purely defensive given NATO's increased military activity near Russian borders, and stressed that it has the right to move forces within its own territory in its national security interests.

