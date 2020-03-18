Switzerland Stops Issuing Entry Visas, Closes Air Travel With Number of Countries

Switzerland stops issuing entry visas for foreign nationals and closes airspace for flights from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and countries that are not party to the Schengen agreement, according to the decision of the Federal Council (Government) adopted on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Switzerland stops issuing entry visas for foreign nationals and closes airspace for flights from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and countries that are not party to the Schengen agreement, according to the decision of the Federal Council (Government) adopted on Wednesday.

"To increase the protection of the population from the coronavirus, Switzerland extends the entry restrictions also to Spain. The latter also applies immediately to air traffic from Italy, France, Germany and Austria as well as from all non-Schengen states," the Federal Council said in a statement.

"In addition, the Federal Council is currently suspending the issuance of Schengen visas and national visas to foreign nationals for three months. The latter can only enter Switzerland in exceptional cases," the statement said.