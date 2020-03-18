UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Stops Issuing Entry Visas, Closes Air Travel With Number Of Countries

Umer Jamshaid 34 seconds ago Wed 18th March 2020 | 09:51 PM

Switzerland Stops Issuing Entry Visas, Closes Air Travel With Number of Countries

Switzerland stops issuing entry visas for foreign nationals and closes airspace for flights from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and countries that are not party to the Schengen agreement, according to the decision of the Federal Council (Government) adopted on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2020) Switzerland stops issuing entry visas for foreign nationals and closes airspace for flights from Spain, Italy, France, Germany, Austria and countries that are not party to the Schengen agreement, according to the decision of the Federal Council (Government) adopted on Wednesday.

"To increase the protection of the population from the coronavirus, Switzerland extends the entry restrictions also to Spain. The latter also applies immediately to air traffic from Italy, France, Germany and Austria as well as from all non-Schengen states," the Federal Council said in a statement.

"In addition, the Federal Council is currently suspending the issuance of Schengen visas and national visas to foreign nationals for three months. The latter can only enter Switzerland in exceptional cases," the statement said.

Related Topics

France Traffic Germany Austria Spain Italy Switzerland All From Government Agreement Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE stocks gain AED12.5 bn

22 minutes ago

Italy Might Extend Coronavirus Lockdown Beyond Apr ..

32 seconds ago

Iran Launches Medical Molybdenum-99 Radioisotope P ..

35 seconds ago

All Counties in US State of Florida to Open Mobile ..

37 seconds ago

Farewell lunch hosted in honor of A D Khowaja

38 seconds ago

Maryland Registers 28 New COVID-19 Cases - Governo ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.