Switzerland Suspends Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia - Government

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Federal Council of Switzerland announced on Friday that it had suspended the agreement on visa facilitation with Russia.

"At its meeting on September 16, 2022, the Federal Council completely suspended the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

This means that the regular visa procedure will again apply for Russian citizens. Thus, the Federal Council takes the same decision as the European Union, and thus contributes to a common visa policy throughout Europe," the government said in a statement.