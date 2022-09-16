UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Suspends Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia - Government

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 16, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Switzerland Suspends Visa Facilitation Agreement With Russia - Government

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2022) The Federal Council of Switzerland announced on Friday that it had suspended the agreement on visa facilitation with Russia.

"At its meeting on September 16, 2022, the Federal Council completely suspended the visa facilitation agreement with Russia.

This means that the regular visa procedure will again apply for Russian citizens. Thus, the Federal Council takes the same decision as the European Union, and thus contributes to a common visa policy throughout Europe," the government said in a statement.

Related Topics

Russia Europe European Union Same Switzerland September Visa Government Agreement

Recent Stories

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern ..

OIC General Secretariat Expresses Serious Concern over the Military Provocation ..

37 minutes ago
 OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singa ..

OIC Secretary-General Receives Ambassador of Singapore to Saudi Arabia

37 minutes ago
 UVAS actively participate in International Poultry ..

UVAS actively participate in International Poultry Expo & Poultry Science Confer ..

41 minutes ago
 Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through ..

Emirates and United Expand Market Presence Through New Agreement

58 minutes ago
 realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flo ..

Realme Donates Tents and Essential Supplies to Flood Victims in Pakistan

1 hour ago
 U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s C ..

U.S. Embassy Partners and U.S-Pakistan Women’s Council Launch Pakistan Future ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.