Switzerland Tightens Economic Sanctions Against Belarus

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 12th August 2021 | 12:00 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2021) Switzerland has imposed additional economic sanctions against Belarus, effective 6 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT), citing a "steadily deteriorating" human rights situation in the country.

The Federal Council said the new sanctions package followed decisions made by the European Union in June. They include controls on trade in certain goods and financial restrictions.

The list of banned goods features technology that can be used to intercept phone and internet communications, dual-use goods, petroleum and potash products, and goods used in cigarette manufacturing.

Restrictions in the financial sector are aimed at curbing Belarus' ability to raise new funds in financial markets and make funds available to Belaeronavigatsia, the state-owned provider of air navigation services.

