Switzerland To Add F-35 Lightning II Aircraft To Its Fighter Fleet - Lockheed Martin

Thu 01st July 2021

Switzerland to Add F-35 Lightning II Aircraft to Its Fighter Fleet - Lockheed Martin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2021) Switzerland selects the US-made F-35 Lightning II fighter aircraft to become a part of the country's fighter fleet, defense manufacturer Lockheed Martin said on Wednesday.

"The Swiss Federal Council announced Lockheed Martin's F-35 Lightning II is the aircraft selected from its New Fighter Aircraft competition," Lockheed Martin said in a release. "The Swiss Air Force will receive F-35A aircraft, a sustainment solution tailored to Swiss autonomy requirements, and a comprehensive training program.

"

Switzerland will become the fifteenth nation to join the F-35 program after several European nations and will provide Swiss industry with an opportunity to participate in research and development, and production processes, the release said.

As of today, F-35 aircraft operate from 21 bases worldwide while nine nations operate F-35s on their home soil. In total, there are more than 655 F-35s in service, with more than 1,380 pilots and 10,670 maintainers trained on the aircraft, according to the release.

