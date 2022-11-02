Switzerland to Allocate $100Mln to Repair Energy Infrastructure Facilities in Ukraine

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd November, 2022) The Swiss Federal Council decided on Wednesday to allocate 100 million Swiss francs ($100 million) to implement a plan to repair Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"At its meeting on 2 November 2022, the Federal Council adopted an action plan to mitigate the impact of the coming winter on the people of Ukraine. Switzerland is providing CHF 100 million in aid, in particular for projects financing the urgent rehabilitation of Ukraine's energy infrastructure," the government said in a statement.

The statement added that Switzerland will assist Ukrainian energy companies in purchasing energy sources, will contribute to the repair of rail systems, and will also provide humanitarian assistance to the most affected populations of Ukraine.

Switzerland is also studying the possibility of supplying generators, pumps or water treatment systems to Ukraine, the statement read, adding that the Federal Council will submit a request to Parliament for an additional $76 million in funding.

Ukrainian energy, defense, military, and communications infrastructure have been targeted in retaliatory attacks by the Russian armed forces since October 10. Moscow launched strikes using precision-guided weapons against Ukraine two days after the terrorist attack on the Crimean Bridge, which, Russia believes, was carried out by the Ukrainian special services.

Since then, air raid alerts have sounded in Ukrainian regions almost every day, sometimes throughout the country. On Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that about 40% of the Ukrainian energy infrastructure was damaged, which has led to massive power outages.