Switzerland to Allocate $410Mln for International Efforts Against COVID-19 - Government

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2020) Switzerland will allocate 400 million Swiss francs ($410 million) of interest-free loans for international efforts against the COVID-19 pandemic and half of these funds will be received by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), the Swiss government said on Thursday.

"Developing countries are particularly vulnerable to Covid-19. The pandemic is compounding an already precarious situation in countries beset by poverty, armed conflict or natural disasters. To mitigate the consequences of the pandemic, the Federal Council has decided to provide the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) with a CHF 200 million interest-free loan [$205 million] and to contribute CHF 25 million [$25.

6 million] to an IMF rapid credit facility to help countries address the pandemic," the press release read.

According to the government, the ICRC will have seven years to repay the interest-free loan.

"A further CHF 175 million [$179.7 million] is to be allocated to help strengthen internationally active organizations and international cooperation to tackle the Covid-19 pandemic," the government said adding that the Swiss Federal Council will decide on the list of organizations in May.

The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11. To date, more than 3.1 million people have been infected with the coronavirus worldwide, with over 227,000 fatalities, according to Johns Hopkins University.