MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2023) The Swiss government said on Monday that it would allocate 5.5 million Swiss francs ($6.1 million) to repair and reconstruct nearly 30 Ukrainian schools.

"Switzerland continues to provide aid to Ukraine. Federal Councillor Ignazio Cassis has approved an additional CHF 5.5 million to renovate and refurbish around 30 schools in Ukraine.

The aim is to ensure that nearly 15,000 schoolchildren have access to a decent and safe education," the government said in a statement.

The statement added that the funds would be used to repair damaged school buildings in the cities of Chernihiv, Odesa and Poltava.

In April, media reported that Switzerland would provide 1.5 billion Swiss francs to Ukraine through 2028.

At the same time, Switzerland has repeatedly rejected requests from Germany, Spain and Denmark to re-export Swiss-made ammunition to Kiev, citing the country's principle of military neutrality.