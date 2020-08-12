Switzerland to Allow Public Events of Up to 1,000 People From October 1 - Government

Public events of up to 1,000 people will be permitted in Switzerland from October 1, the country's government announced on Wednesday, adding that the wearing of protective masks on all flights taking off or landing in the country will become mandatory from Saturday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th August, 2020) Public events of up to 1,000 people will be permitted in Switzerland from October 1, the country's government announced on Wednesday, adding that the wearing of protective masks on all flights taking off or landing in the country will become mandatory from Saturday.

"At its meeting on 12 August, the Federal Council took the decision to re-allow events for more than 1000 people from 1 October. Strict protective measures will apply and the events will have to be authorised by the cantons, taking into account the local epidemiological situation and their contact tracing capacity," the government said in a press release.

Events of more than 1,000 people have been banned in Switzerland since February 28 due to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.

The measure had been due to expire at the end of August, but the latest announcement sees the ban extended for one additional month.

Additionally, the Swiss government announced that protective facial coverings must be worn on all scheduled and charter flights leaving or arriving in the country from August 15. Masks have already been compulsory on public transport since July 6.

Since the start of the pandemic, 37,169 positive tests for COVID-19 have been registered in Switzerland and Liechtenstein, resulting in 1,714 deaths. The Federal Office of Public Health on Wednesday reported that 274 new cases were confirmed over the preceding 24 hours.