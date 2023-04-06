Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Switzerland To Cap Bonus Payments To Senior Executives At Credit Suisse, UBS

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 06, 2023 | 07:16 PM

Switzerland to Cap Bonus Payments to Senior Executives at Credit Suisse, UBS

Switzerland will halve bonuses paid to senior executives at Credit Suisse or cancel them because of state aid the banks received, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2023) Switzerland will halve bonuses paid to senior executives at Credit Suisse or cancel them because of state aid the banks received, the Swiss Federal Council said on Wednesday.

"At Credit Suisse, all outstanding variable remuneration up to the end of 2022 will be cancelled for the highest level of management (Executive Board), reduced by 50% for members of management one level below the Executive Board and reduced by 25% for members of management two levels below the Executive Board," the Federal Council said in a statement.

UBS, for its part, will be required to include in its compensation system, in addition to criteria such as risk awareness, a criterion relating to the effective realization, i.

e. the generation of the highest possible profit, of the Credit Suisse assets, subject to the state loss guarantee.

UBS, Switzerland's largest bank, is acquiring Credit Suisse for 3 billion Swiss francs ($3.3 billion). According to the Swiss central bank, Credit Suisse and UBS are eligible for financial aid of up to 109 billion francs. In late March, UBS Chairman Colm Kelleher said that the takeover would be completed in the coming weeks.

In mid-March, Credit Suisse's share price plunged nearly 30%, sparking fears of a liquidity crunch. The incident followed the recent collapse of several US financial institutions, including Silicon Valley Bank. The Swiss bank soon announced the sale of more than $3 billion in assets.

Related Topics

Bank Sale Price Switzerland March All Share Billion

Recent Stories

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Product ..

Ukraine, Poland Agree on Joint Tank Shells Production - Minister for Strategic I ..

4 minutes ago
 Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 ..

Railway Route Between Ukraine, Poland Reopened 20 Years After Closure - Border S ..

7 minutes ago
 Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

Four illegal colonies sealed in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

Robbed items of Rs 190.8m handed over to owners

7 minutes ago
 Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

Derelict Historical Building Collapses in Istanbul

7 minutes ago
 111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

111 shopkeepers fined over profiteering

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.