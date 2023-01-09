Up to 5,000 Swiss military personnel will be deployed to provide logistics and security for participants at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, the Swiss government said on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2023) Up to 5,000 Swiss military personnel will be deployed to provide logistics and security for participants at the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos next week, the Swiss government said on Monday.

"The Federal Parliament has set a ceiling of 5,000 troops who will serve in support during the WEF, which will run from January 10 to 26. Some of them will be stationed directly in Davos, where the annual meeting will be held from January 16 to 20," the statement read.

Other servicemen will guard infrastructure and provide services related to logistics and air force operations throughout Switzerland, according to the statement.

Soldiers will be authorized to "use coercive police measures to carry out their respective tasks," the government said.

There is currently no definite number of participants in the forum. According to the latest information, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, Ecuadorian President Guillermo Lasso and Colombian President Gustavo Petro intend to personally attend the Davos forum.