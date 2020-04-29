Switzerland to Ease Traveling Restrictions for Citizens of EU, EFTA - Justice Department

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th April, 2020) Switzerland will soften entry restrictions for people coming from the EU countries as well as from European Free Trade Association (EFTA) member states, Karin Keller-Sutter, the head of the Federal Department of Justice and Police, said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the week, the Swiss government began relaxing restrictions imposed to halt the spread of COVID-19.

"Starting May 11, as the first round, we want to normalize the entry procedure to Switzerland, the way it was before the introduction of restrictions on March 25. We are talking about reviewing requests for staying or entering the Swiss territory for work of those coming from the EU and the European Free Trade Association countries," Keller-Sutter said.

Switzerland has so far confirmed 29,407 cases with the death toll at 1,408.