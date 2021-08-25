UrduPoint.com

Switzerland To End Most Free Testing For COVID-19 From October

Wed 25th August 2021

The Swiss government will end most preventative free testing for COVID-19 for those who have not been vaccinated or have not had the disease, starting October 1

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2021) The Swiss government will end most preventative free testing for COVID-19 for those who have not been vaccinated or have not had the disease, starting October 1.

"From 1 October the cost of tests to obtain a COVID certificate will no longer be covered by the Confederation," the Federal council said in a statement.

The government argues that taxpayers' money should no longer be used to cover the cost of testing for the unvaccinated. Only 56% of the Swiss have received at least one dose, compared to 63% in the European Union.

Routine testing in schools and workplace will continue to be free of charge. People with COVID-19 symptoms will also be tested for free but they will not be entitled to a COVID certificate.

The Alpine nation has introduced certificates for those who have been vaccinated, have recovered or have recently tested negative. The government plans to make them mandatory at restaurants, bars and clubs as the number of infections keeps rising.

