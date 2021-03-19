Switzerland to Extend COVID-19 Restrictions Due to Increase in Cases - Official

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) Switzerland has decided to extend its coronavirus restrictions due to an increase in incidence, Alain Berset, the head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, said Friday.

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, the official stated that the authorities made their call after taking into account the current situation as well as the pace of the country's vaccination campaign.

The decision was made due to a possible third wave of the pandemic as well as information that the new coronavirus strains are more dangerous than reported earlier.

"This morning, the Federal Council was forced to make a hard decision ... The Federal Council stated that the current situation remained so unstable that we would wait for a little while before lifting the restrictions," Berset said.

Berset noted that the current lockdown measures would last at least another four weeks.