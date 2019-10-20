UrduPoint.com
Sun 20th October 2019 | 10:10 AM

Switzerland to Hold General Election on Sunday Amid Growing Popularity of Green Parties

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2019) Citizens of Switzerland on Sunday are due to elect 245 members to the Federal Assembly - 200 to the lower house, known as the national council, and 46 to the upper house, known as the council of states.

Climate concerns take center stage in the lead up to the election, as green parties have seen significant gains in polls.

Switzerland's ever-present coalition of the four main parties, none of which has ever enjoyed a majority, are preparing to face off with new contenders on the scene.

The Green Party, which won 7.1 percent in 2015, is now backed by 10.7 percent of voters, according to a survey conducted by Swiss public broadcaster RTS.

At the same time, the Green Liberals party has a 7.3 percent rating among voters, an increase from the 4.

6 percent they took in 2015.

A coalition of green parties would make them a formidable force should they perform well in the election. Nevertheless, fundamental differences make the chances of a green party tandem highly unlikely, local media quoted analysts as saying.

Switzerland, not a member of the European Union, has a unique political system whereby voters elect 245 members to the Federal Assembly - the coalitions resulting from the makeup of parliament allows politicians to determine the Federal Council - an executive body acting as president and cabinet of ministers made up the seven members of coalition parties. Securing at least one seat on this council of seven, which will be determined in December, would count as a big win for green parties.

