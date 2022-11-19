UrduPoint.com

Switzerland To Hold Large-Scale Military Drills For First Time In Over 30 Years - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid Published November 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM

Switzerland to Hold Large-Scale Military Drills for First Time in Over 30 Years - Gov't

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th November, 2022) Switzerland will hold PILUM 22 drills involving 5,000 soldiers next week, the first military drills of such scale in 33 years, the Swiss government said on Friday.

According to the Swiss authorities, the exercises will be held from November 22-29 in the cantons of Bern, Solothurn, Aargau, Lucerne, and Zurich.

"PILUM 22 took two years to plan.

The last comparable exercises were held in 1989. During the PILUM 22 exercise, the armed forces will check the interaction of various elements of the mechanized brigade. The drills will include an assessment of the ability to protect the country and its inhabitants amid armed conflict, including on land," the government said in a statement.

Apart from 5,000 soldiers, the exercises will involve one logistics and four mechanized battalions.

Related Topics

Solothurn Bern Switzerland November From Government

Recent Stories

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

Madrid region's public health system on the brink

9 minutes ago
 UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving res ..

UN calls for more funds to maintain lifesaving response for Pakistan's flood-hit ..

9 minutes ago
 MNAs blamed HESCO for troubling people with unsche ..

MNAs blamed HESCO for troubling people with unscheduled power outage

9 minutes ago
 EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage by Next Winte ..

EU Boss Admits Refilling Gas Storage by Next Winter Will Be Challenging

29 minutes ago
 CM Bizenjo urges federal government to ensure impl ..

CM Bizenjo urges federal government to ensure implementation of job quota for Ba ..

29 minutes ago
 EU Commission Approves $1.13Bln Package to Compens ..

EU Commission Approves $1.13Bln Package to Compensate Companies for Energy Price ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.