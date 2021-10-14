UrduPoint.com

Switzerland To Hold National COVID-19 Vaccination Week In November

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 14th October 2021 | 12:40 AM

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th October, 2021) A national vaccination week will run in Switzerland from November 8-14 to raise awareness about the advantages of being vaccinated, and launch mobile consultation and vaccination centers across the country, the Federal government said on Wednesday.

"The goal of this week, organized from November 8-14, is to inform as many people as possible about the advantages of vaccination, communicating reliable data on vaccination ” namely effectiveness, safety, side effects, health risks related to the infection and opportunities of how to get a shot ” in several languages," the statement read.

The confederation also plans to open mobile consultation centers and vaccination sites and organize individual consultations for those who have not yet made up their mind about it.

The consultations will be held by phone and via social media.

"The consultants will not know and will not ask if the person they are talking to has been vaccinated or not ... The consultants meet the demand in information and help people, for example, find a vaccination center, to contact a doctor or an interpreter," the government said.

Around 61% of the population has been fully vaccinated against the coronavirus in Switzerland, which amounts to over 5.2 million citizens.

