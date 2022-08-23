UrduPoint.com

Switzerland to Hold Referendum on F-35 Purchase on March 12, 2023 - Official

A referendum on the procurement of US-made fighter jets F-35 will take place in Switzerland on March 12, 2023, after the country faced a political split and a backlash from the population, Swiss Federal Chancellery Information Officer Beat Furrer told RIA.Novosti on Tuesday

In 2021, Switzerland chose the US-made fighters F-35A for the army's needs. The deal stipulated the acquisition of 36 fighter jets worth over $6 billion. The Swiss Federal Council said F-35s had "the best performance" at a "low price."

The Social Democratic Party of Switzerland and the Green Party opposed the deal, launched the 'Stop F-35' initiative, and started collecting signatures to trigger the referendum. The initiative was signed by 120,000 people before being handed over to the government.

"Tender validity period on F-35A procurement contracts with the US government is effective through March 31, 2023.

The parliament is expected to complete its consideration of the 'Stop F-35' initiative during a session in the fall of 2022 so that the initiative could be put to the referendum on March 12, 2023. The Federal Council has a minimum term of four months to determine the items for the vote. The Federal Council must decide on what questions will be placed in the popular vote on March 12, 2023, no later than during its meeting on November 9, 2022," Furrer said.

Media reported in 2021 that French President Emmanuel Macron canceled his official visit to Switzerland and banned all high-level bilateral contacts with the country until the summer of 2022 over Switzerland's decision to acquire US-made fighters over the French ones.

