Switzerland To Host 5th Ukraine Reform Conference In 2022 - Zelenskyy

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 08:40 PM

The fifth Ukraine Reforms Conference, an international event dedicated to the expert discussion of progress with Ukrainian reforms, will be held in Switzerland in 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) The fifth Ukraine Reforms Conference, an international event dedicated to the expert discussion of progress with Ukrainian reforms, will be held in Switzerland in 2022, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Tuesday.

Zelenskyy made his remarks following a meeting with Swiss President Simonetta Sommaruga in Ukraine. According to the Ukrainian leader, Sommaruga praised Kiev's progress with reforms and wished for cooperation in this field.

"To confirm this, in 2022, Switzerland will host the fifth international Ukraine Reforms Conference. We have signed a memorandum that will determine specific steps that need to be taken to prepare for this important event," Zelenskyy said during a joint press conference with the Swiss president.

Zelenskyy also mentioned that Switzerland is among Ukraine's top-five largest foreign investors and wishes for investments to continue to rise. In particular, the president hopes that Switzerland will help Ukraine in the development of the tourism sector.

The Ukraine Reforms Conference has been held annually since 2017. Previous events were hosted by London, Copenhagen and Toronto. The 2020 conference was scheduled to take place in Lithuania's Vilnius but was postponed to 2021 amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

