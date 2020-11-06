Switzerland to Host Winter Universiade in December 2021 - University Sports Federation

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2020) The 2021 Winter Universiade, which was scheduled to be held in Switzerland's city of Lucerne in January 2021 but was postponed over the coronavirus pandemic, will take place in December 2021 in the Central Switzerland region, the International University Sports Federation (FISU) said on Friday in a press release.

The decision to postpone the sports event from January 2021 to a later date over the pandemic was taken on August 31.

"The International University Sports Federation (FISU), announced its joint decision with the Lucerne 2021 Organising Committee to hold the Winter Universiade from 11 to 21 December 2021, in Central Switzerland and Lenzerheide," the press release said.

The 30th edition of the event will take place in six Swiss cantons ” Lucerne, Uri, Schwyz, Obwalden, Nidwalden and Zug ” as well as the city of Lucerne.