Switzerland To Join European Cyber Security Organization
Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM
GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Swiss government on Wednesday decided to join the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO).
In a press release, the government said the move would strengthen Switzerland's cyber security and enable greater coordination with European partners.
“Membership of ECSO allows Switzerland to obtain important information on current technology decisions and developments as well as access to expert networks,” it said.
“Furthermore, thanks to ECSO membership, Swiss specialist agencies will have access to ECSO's recommendations and priorities for the EU's research programs,” the press release added.
According to the Federal government, Switzerland will also have access to the ECSO working groups, which enable a topic-specific exchange with experts from the EU.
Bern will also have access to the technology papers produced by the working groups and can help shape the organization.
ECSO was founded in 2016 as a non-profit association in Belgium to launch a public-private partnership with the European Commission in the field of cybersecurity.
In its press release, the Swiss government describes the organization as the only European cross-sectoral and independent membership organization for cybersecurity.
Recent Stories
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks
De Silva and Rathnayake star in Sri Lanka revival against England
Punjab journalist protection coordination committee meeting held
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN
MoFA unveils Apostille Convention to simplify document authentication
Edu body for extending skills training opportunities to underserved populations ..
266 Head Constables of PHP promoted to ASI rank
Open trial vital to expose negative designs of PTI’s founder against state: A ..
Punjab Police initiating process for promotions from Constable to SP rank
Reconstruction of 4,200 flood-affected schools will be completed in Sindh: Minis ..
Recent internet issues observed due to damage to one of submarine cables: PTA ch ..
KEMU notification: LHC issues notice on Punjab government's plea
More Stories From World
-
Trump holds first outdoor rally since attempted assassination27 minutes ago
-
Portugal seeks EU help as wildfire threatens UNESCO-listed forest37 minutes ago
-
Pole vault king Duplantis continues winning ways post-Olympics47 minutes ago
-
Tunisian government critic arrested for 'illegally' crossing border: media2 hours ago
-
Czech Bittner upstages sprinters to win Vuelta fifth stage2 hours ago
-
Cricket: England v Sri Lanka 1st Test scoreboard2 hours ago
-
Five bodies found, one still missing in UK tycoon shipwreck2 hours ago
-
UN chief highlights ‘unimaginable grief’ stemming from terror attacks3 hours ago
-
Latest Israeli evacuation orders leave Gazans dangerously close to frontline: UN3 hours ago
-
PM Shehbaz set to address UNGA on Sept 27, according to Pakistan's Mission3 hours ago
-
UN rights expert says ban on him to enter Afghanistan to send troubling signal3 hours ago
-
Four bodies found in Sicily yacht wreck search5 hours ago