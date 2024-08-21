Open Menu

Switzerland To Join European Cyber Security Organization

Umer Jamshaid Published August 21, 2024 | 05:40 PM

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2024) The Swiss government on Wednesday decided to join the European Cyber Security Organization (ECSO).

In a press release, the government said the move would strengthen Switzerland's cyber security and enable greater coordination with European partners.

“Membership of ECSO allows Switzerland to obtain important information on current technology decisions and developments as well as access to expert networks,” it said.

“Furthermore, thanks to ECSO membership, Swiss specialist agencies will have access to ECSO's recommendations and priorities for the EU's research programs,” the press release added.

According to the Federal government, Switzerland will also have access to the ECSO working groups, which enable a topic-specific exchange with experts from the EU.

Bern will also have access to the technology papers produced by the working groups and can help shape the organization.

ECSO was founded in 2016 as a non-profit association in Belgium to launch a public-private partnership with the European Commission in the field of cybersecurity.

In its press release, the Swiss government describes the organization as the only European cross-sectoral and independent membership organization for cybersecurity.

