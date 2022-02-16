UrduPoint.com

Switzerland To Lift Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions On Thursday

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2022 | 09:47 PM

Switzerland to Lift Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions on Thursday

Health certificates and face masks will stop being mandatory in Switzerland starting February 17 as the epidemiological situation permits lifting almost all restrictions, the Swiss government said following a meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Health certificates and face masks will stop being mandatory in Switzerland starting February 17 as the epidemiological situation permits lifting almost all restrictions, the Swiss government said following a meeting on Wednesday.

"From Thursday, 17 February, masks and COVID certificates will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear masks in the workplace and the recommendation to work from home will also end," the Federal Council said.

Despite high level of virus circulation, the epidemiological situation "continues to develop positively," the Council said, adding that the healthcare system is not expected to be overwhelming due to widespread immunization among people.

"Only the requirements to isolate in the event of a positive test and to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions will remain in place until the end of March to protect those at high risk, after which the situation status will return to normal," the Council added.

The COVID-19 certificates for domestic use in Switzerland will no longer be issued, according to the statement.

To date, Switzerland has confirmed over 2.6 million COVID-19 cases and more than 13,000 related fatalities. About 70% of the Swiss population have been vaccinated at least once, over 68% have been fully vaccinated, and more than 41% have received booster shots.

Related Topics

Switzerland February March Event All From Government Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani ..

Hamdan bin Zayed inaugurates new Jetty at Sir Bani Yas Cruise Beach

3 minutes ago
 AJK lawyers play role for delivery of justice, dem ..

AJK lawyers play role for delivery of justice, democracy: Barrister Sultan

1 minute ago
 Russia Slams Latvia for Sentencing Minority Rights ..

Russia Slams Latvia for Sentencing Minority Rights Activist in Political Trial

1 minute ago
 Biden Asks Congress for Extra $30Bln Funding to Fi ..

Biden Asks Congress for Extra $30Bln Funding to Fight COVID-19 - Reports

1 minute ago
 WHO Chief Says Control of COVID-19 Pandemic Underm ..

WHO Chief Says Control of COVID-19 Pandemic Undermined by 'Rampant Inequity' in ..

2 minutes ago
 Development, prosperity in any region is a precurs ..

Development, prosperity in any region is a precursor to peace: US Counsel Genera ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>