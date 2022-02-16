Switzerland to Lift Almost All COVID-19 Restrictions on Thursday

Health certificates and face masks will stop being mandatory in Switzerland starting February 17 as the epidemiological situation permits lifting almost all restrictions, the Swiss government said following a meeting on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th February, 2022) Health certificates and face masks will stop being mandatory in Switzerland starting February 17 as the epidemiological situation permits lifting almost all restrictions, the Swiss government said following a meeting on Wednesday.

"From Thursday, 17 February, masks and COVID certificates will no longer be required to enter shops, restaurants, cultural venues and other public settings and events. The requirement to wear masks in the workplace and the recommendation to work from home will also end," the Federal Council said.

Despite high level of virus circulation, the epidemiological situation "continues to develop positively," the Council said, adding that the healthcare system is not expected to be overwhelming due to widespread immunization among people.

"Only the requirements to isolate in the event of a positive test and to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare institutions will remain in place until the end of March to protect those at high risk, after which the situation status will return to normal," the Council added.

The COVID-19 certificates for domestic use in Switzerland will no longer be issued, according to the statement.

To date, Switzerland has confirmed over 2.6 million COVID-19 cases and more than 13,000 related fatalities. About 70% of the Swiss population have been vaccinated at least once, over 68% have been fully vaccinated, and more than 41% have received booster shots.