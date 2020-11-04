Switzerland to Mobilize 2,500 Soldiers to Combat COVID-19 - Authorities

Switzerland is set to mobilize 2,500 military personnel to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Federal Council's statement, published on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th November, 2020) Switzerland is set to mobilize 2,500 military personnel to help the country in the fight against the coronavirus, according to the Federal Council's statement, published on Wednesday.

Switzerland has already mobilized soldiers in late March when the country was hit by the first wave of COVID-19.

The Swiss military will be assisting health workers in various cantons of the country. Soldiers will focus on supporting hospitals in providing basic patient care, identifying suspected coronavirus cases and conducting tests.

The military will also send technical equipment to ICU units and provide medical transportation vehicles to the public health sector.

The government's decision envisions the mobilization program to last until March 31 next year.

To date, Switzerland has confirmed over 192,000 cases, including more than 87,000 recoveries and 2,500 deaths. Like many other European countries, Switzerland has been seeing a spike in daily registered COVID-19 cases in late October and early November.