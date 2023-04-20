Switzerland to Not Ban Broadcasting of RT Arabic, Sputnik Arabic - Ministry of Economy

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th April, 2023) Switzerland will not impose a broadcast ban on the Russian media outlets, RT Arabic and Sputnik Arabic, but they are prohibited from placing ads in the country, the Swiss Federal Department of Economic Affairs, education and Research said on Thursday.

On 10 April, the EU imposed a ban on broadcasting and advertising on Russia's RT Arabic and Sputnik Arabic news outlets as part of the 10th package of sanctions against Moscow.

"Both channels play a significant role in the Russian government's systematic international campaign of media manipulation and falsification of facts. The Federal Council previously stated on 25 March 2022 that it is more effective to counter untrue and harmful statements with facts rather than to ban them outright. Therefore, while these two media outlets will not be blocked in Switzerland, there will be a ban on advertising on them," the ministry said in a statement.