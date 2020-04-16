UrduPoint.com
Switzerland To Start Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions On April 27 - President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 07:45 PM

Switzerland to Start Gradually Lifting COVID-19 Restrictions on April 27 - President

Switzerland will start gradually lifting the COVID-19 restrictions on April 27, the second stage will begin on May 11, President Simonetta Sommaruga said Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Switzerland will start gradually lifting the COVID-19 restrictions on April 27, the second stage will begin on May 11, President Simonetta Sommaruga said Thursday.

"Four weeks ago, the Federal Council decided to impose restrictions over COVID-19. Today, we can see that they have been effective.

We have been able to slow down the spread of the infection and hospitals are not overcrowded. The other good news is that we can start softening the restrictions. The Federal Council made that decision today. The first stage of the easing out will begin on April 27, the second stage on May 11," Sommaruga said.

The third stage is planned for June 8, if circumstances allow, Sommaruga said.

