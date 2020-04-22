UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland To Stock Shops With A Million Masks A Day

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 22nd April 2020 | 10:09 PM

Switzerland to stock shops with a million masks a day

Switzerland said Wednesday it would deliver to shops a million masks a day, but insisted it would not make it mandatory to wear them as coronavirus restrictions start to ease

Geneva, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2020 ) :Switzerland said Wednesday it would deliver to shops a million masks a day, but insisted it would not make it mandatory to wear them as coronavirus restrictions start to ease.

The army will be used to distribute the million masks daily for the next two weeks, for stores to be able to sell to the public.

Switzerland stopped short of imposing full confinement in emergency measures introduced last month to combat the spread of the new coronavirus.

But on Monday it will begin to ease the restrictions as the spread of COVID-19 has slowed.

Health Minister Alain Berset stressed at a press conference in Bern that the government "does not recommend wearing masks in everyday circumstances", adding that physical distancing and handwashing were the most effective protection measures.

Nevertheless, businesses which are due to reopen on Monday need to put in place protection plans for their customers and employees, and the government said that might involve adopting masks.

"If it becomes necessary to wear a mask as part of protection plans, it may be a good idea. Just buy these masks as you need them," said Berset.

More than 28,000 people in Switzerland have tested positive for coronavirus, while more than 1,200 have died in the landlocked European country of 8.5 million people.

Related Topics

Army Died Buy Bern Switzerland May Government Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Saudi King approves performing Taraweeh Prayer in ..

11 minutes ago

UAE, South Korea discuss ways of enhancing coopera ..

11 minutes ago

Pentagon sees Kim Jong Un in 'full control' of NKo ..

2 minutes ago

PTI leader condemns arrest of traders

2 minutes ago

Canada Nears 39,000 Confirmed COVID-19 Cases, 1,87 ..

2 minutes ago

Industrial Unit sealed for not adopting anti-coron ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.