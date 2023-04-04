Close
Switzerland To Take Part In NATO Joint Cybersecurity Exercise In April - Federal Council

Sumaira FH Published April 04, 2023 | 04:50 PM

Switzerland to Take Part in NATO Joint Cybersecurity Exercise in April - Federal Council

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) The Swiss army will participate in the NATO cyberdefense Locked Shields military training organized in Estonia, the Federal Council of Switzerland said on Tuesday.

"In April a Swiss Army detachment will take part in the international Locked Shields 2023 cybersecurity exercise that will take place in Estonia," the Federal Council's official statement read.

The training, organized under the auspices of NATO, will imitate a hybrid conflict during which protection of computer systems from cyberattacks would be essential. The exercise will take place from April 17-21, the statement added.

On March 30, Russian Foreign Ministry official spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that Russia would take into account the further steps Switzerland takes in its contacts with NATO when considering it as a neutral site for negotiations.

In February, the authorities of Switzerland, which is not a NATO member, announced that the Swiss Armed Forces would participate in 10 joint exercises in 2023 alongside NATO soldiers. For instance, Switzerland will take part in NATO's Tiger Meet 2023, Adriatic Strike, Arctic Challenge Exercise, Argonaut and AIR RAID 2023 drills.

