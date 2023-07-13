Switzerland to Unlock Backup Stock Amid Shortages of Routine Childhood Vaccines

Swiss economic affairs councillor Guy Parmelin ordered on Thursday the release of doses of vaccines from the backup stock to address supply shortages affecting routine childhood immunization

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2023) Swiss economic affairs councillor Guy Parmelin ordered on Thursday the release of doses of vaccines from the backup stock to address supply shortages affecting routine childhood immunization.

"Shortages are looming over the supply of human vaccines.

To ensure their accessibility, Federal Department of Economic Affairs director Guy Parmelin has ordered the release of compulsory stock. The order will take effect on July 15," the Department said.

Bottlenecks are occurring due to a combination of factors, including a rise in global demand and license transfers, which required the liquidation of the previous vaccine stockpile.

The regulation will address short-term shortages, the department said, adding that vaccination recommendations continued to apply. It expects supply disruptions to ease next spring.