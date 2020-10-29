Switzerland Toughens Mask Rules, Orders Bars, Restaurants to Close at 11 p.m.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th October, 2020) Switzerland has imposed an indefinite curfew on bars and restaurants from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. starting October 29 amid a COVID-19 resurgence, the government said on Wednesday.

Discos and dance clubs have been shut down altogether.

The country has also made the wearing of face masks mandatory in all closed spaces, public transport, public transport stops, on the territory adjacent to restaurants and shops, in the workplace if social distancing cannot be maintained and busy pedestrian zones, as well as in any public place where it is impossible to keep a distance.

In addition, public gatherings of more than 50 people have been banned, except for some political meetings. Private gatherings of more than 10 are also banned. Recreational sporting and cultural activities are only permitted indoors for up to 15 people if a distance can be maintained and if masks are worn. A mask does not have to be worn in large gyms and tennis halls.

The government has warned that additional steps may be taken should the measures prove to be ineffective in curbing the virus. The new measures are nationwide, though cantons can toughen them, if necessary.

Starting on Thursday, the Alpine nation is also altering the rules of adding countries to a quarantine list.

"Under the amended provisions, only countries and areas with an incidence rate that is 60 higher than that in Switzerland will now be placed on the quarantine list," the government said.

Travelers from Russia, thus, no longer have to undergo a quarantine upon arrival. Andorra, Armenia, Belgium and the Czech Republic, as well as three regions of France, namely French Polynesia, Ile-de-France and Hauts-de-France, are still on the list.

Restrictions are also being lifted on people traveling to the country for business and medical purposes.