UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Tourism Industry Revenues Drop Nearly 50% In 2020 Due To Pandemic - Gov't

Umer Jamshaid 8 minutes ago Mon 28th June 2021 | 07:22 PM

Switzerland Tourism Industry Revenues Drop Nearly 50% in 2020 Due to Pandemic - Gov't

Revenues of the Swiss tourism industry in 2020 fell by 47.8% compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, showing the worst results in the last 30 years, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Revenues of the Swiss tourism industry in 2020 fell by 47.8% compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, showing the worst results in the last 30 years, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday.

"Revenue from the tourism balance of payments fell by 47.8% reaching the same level seen at the start of the 1990s (CHF 9.

4 billion) [$10.2 billion]," the statement reads.

At the same time, Swiss citizens cut their traveling expenses by almost half with $10.5 billion in 2020, 48,5% less than a year prior.

According to the statistics agency, the number of overnight stays by foreign guests also fell by two-thirds in 2020, while the total number of tourist overnight stays in Switzerland in 2020 fell by a record 56%.

Related Topics

Same Switzerland Swiss Franc 2019 2020 From Industry Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Savyour: The app that pays you to shop!

15 minutes ago

Blinken hopes US strikes on pro-Iran groups are 's ..

18 seconds ago

Supreme Court adjourns contempt of court case agai ..

20 seconds ago

Gold rates in Karachi on Monday 28 June 2021

21 seconds ago

PSEB's techleads portal a step in the right direct ..

23 seconds ago

Ambassador of Netherlands to Pakistan calls on Sin ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.