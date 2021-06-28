Revenues of the Swiss tourism industry in 2020 fell by 47.8% compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, showing the worst results in the last 30 years, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th June, 2021) Revenues of the Swiss tourism industry in 2020 fell by 47.8% compared to 2019 due to the coronavirus pandemic, showing the worst results in the last 30 years, the Federal Statistical Office reported on Monday.

"Revenue from the tourism balance of payments fell by 47.8% reaching the same level seen at the start of the 1990s (CHF 9.

4 billion) [$10.2 billion]," the statement reads.

At the same time, Swiss citizens cut their traveling expenses by almost half with $10.5 billion in 2020, 48,5% less than a year prior.

According to the statistics agency, the number of overnight stays by foreign guests also fell by two-thirds in 2020, while the total number of tourist overnight stays in Switzerland in 2020 fell by a record 56%.