Switzerland Upholds EU Ban on Investment in Russian Energy Sector

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th March, 2022) Switzerland backed on Friday an EU decision to ban new investment in the Russian energy sector and the export of related goods and services in retaliation for the Russian military operation in Ukraine.

"The export of goods and related services for the Russian energy sector is now prohibited.

Also prohibited is the participation in businesses active in the energy sector and the provision of loans or other financial resources to such businesses," the Federal Council said.

The sanctions will take effect at 11 p.m. local time (22:00 GMT).

The import of iron and steel goods, sales of luxury items and maritime navigation equipment to Russia and transactions with some state-run Russian companies were also outlawed, but the RT and Sputnik broadcasters were allowed to operate despite an EU-wide ban.