Switzerland V Italy Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups
Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM
Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Switzerland and Italy at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Saturday (kick-off 1600 GMT):
Switzerland (3-4-3)
Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye
Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)
Italy (4-3-3)
Gianluigi Donnarumma (capt); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian; Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Fagioli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca, Stephan El Shaarawy
Coach: Luciano Spalletti (ITA)
Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)
afp
