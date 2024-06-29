Open Menu

Switzerland V Italy Euro 2024 Starting Line-ups

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2024 | 08:20 PM

Switzerland v Italy Euro 2024 starting line-ups

Berlin, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Starting line-ups in the Euro 2024 last 16 fixture between Switzerland and Italy at Berlin's Olympiastadion on Saturday (kick-off 1600 GMT):

Switzerland (3-4-3)

Yann Sommer; Fabian Schar, Manuel Akanji, Ricardo Rodriguez; Michel Aebischer, Remo Freuler, Granit Xhaka (capt), Fabian Rieder; Ruben Vargas, Breel Embolo, Dan Ndoye

Coach: Murat Yakin (SUI)

Italy (4-3-3)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (capt); Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Gianluca Mancini, Alessandro Bastoni, Matteo Darmian; Bryan Cristante, Nicolo Fagioli, Nicolo Barella; Federico Chiesa, Gianluca Scamacca, Stephan El Shaarawy

Coach: Luciano Spalletti (ITA)

Referee: Szymon Marciniak (POL)

