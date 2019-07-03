(@imziishan)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd July, 2019) Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has not yet approved the agreement between the United States and Switzerland for the neutral country to become Washington's protective power, Swiss Ambassador to the United States Martin Dahinden said at an event in Washington.

"There is an agreement between Switzerland and the US State Department on the modalities of a protective power mandate. This is now somehow on hold. There would be a need to approve it by the government of Maduro in Caracas," Dahinden said at the Center for Strategic and International Studies on Tuesday.

Dahinden said protective power mandates are usually approved on the principal of reciprocity.

With the US considering opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country's legitimate interim president, it is unlikely that Maduro will approve Switzerland's protective power mandate.

Venezuela is experiencing a political-economic crisis that intensified in January after Guaido proclaimed himself interim president in a bid to oust Maduro. The United States soon thereafter started imposing sanctions on Venezuela and froze billions of Dollars of Venezuelan assets.

Russia has said the United States is strangling Venezuela with sanctions in an attempt to drag the Latin American nation into chaos.

Maduro has called Guaido a US puppet and accused the United States of orchestrating a coup in Venezuela to force a change of government and claim the country's vast natural resources.