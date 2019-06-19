(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2019) Switzerland welcomes that a Russian national, Tatiana Valovaya, has been appointed to lead the UN Geneva Headquarters, Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis said Wednesday at a joint press conference with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in Moscow

"We welcome the appointment of Ms. Tatiana Valovaya, a Russian national, as director-general of the UN office in Geneva," Cassis said.

He added that the new Swiss embassy, inaugurated in Moscow on Tuesday to become one of Switzerland's largest diplomatic representations overseas, symbolizes the wide array of Russian-Swiss cooperation areas, including diplomacy, economics, tourism, science, culture and many others.

On May 30, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres appointed Russia's Valovaya, who previously served as the Eurasian Economic Commission integration and macroeconomic policy minister, as the new director-general of the United Nations Office in Geneva.