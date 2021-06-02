Switzerland Will Not Accept Sputnik V Vaccine Certificates for Accreditation at Summit

Switzerland will not accept certificates on COVID-19 vaccination with Sputnik V for the media accreditation at the upcoming Russia-US summit in Geneva, Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik on Wednesday

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will meet in Switzerland on June 16.

"No. Recognized vaccines are defined as those that have been approved by the Federal Office of Public Health and the European Medicines Agency," Eltschinger said when asked if Switzerland accepts Sputnik V vaccine certificates for media accreditation.

Switzerland opened media accreditation for the summit earlier in the day. The host country will also provide an opportunity for reporters to take a rapid COVDI-19 test on the spot.

"The rapid tests will be free of charge. The rapid tests department will be open at the same time as the press center," the spokesman said, adding that reporters would need to take this test only once.