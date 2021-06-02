UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Switzerland Will Not Accept Sputnik V Vaccine Certificates For Accreditation At Summit

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 09:51 PM

Switzerland Will Not Accept Sputnik V Vaccine Certificates for Accreditation at Summit

Switzerland will not accept certificates on COVID-19 vaccination with Sputnik V for the media accreditation at the upcoming Russia-US summit in Geneva, Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik on Wednesday

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2021) Switzerland will not accept certificates on COVID-19 vaccination with Sputnik V for the media accreditation at the upcoming Russia-US summit in Geneva, Pierre-Alain Eltschinger, a spokesman for the Swiss Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, told Sputnik on Wednesday.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart, Joe Biden, will meet in Switzerland on June 16.

"No. Recognized vaccines are defined as those that have been approved by the Federal Office of Public Health and the European Medicines Agency," Eltschinger said when asked if Switzerland accepts Sputnik V vaccine certificates for media accreditation.

Switzerland opened media accreditation for the summit earlier in the day. The host country will also provide an opportunity for reporters to take a rapid COVDI-19 test on the spot.

"The rapid tests will be free of charge. The rapid tests department will be open at the same time as the press center," the spokesman said, adding that reporters would need to take this test only once.

Related Topics

Vladimir Putin Geneva Same Switzerland June Media

Recent Stories

National Assembly body expresses concern over non- ..

4 minutes ago

UK Royals Banned People of Color, Foreigners From ..

4 minutes ago

Hot, dry weather forecast for Balochistan

4 minutes ago

CPEC to strengthen Sino-Pak ties: Swati

4 minutes ago

UAE continuing to enhance global competitiveness: ..

26 minutes ago

Internet services restored in Khyber district, Bal ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.