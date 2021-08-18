Switzerland is for now unwilling to receive a large number of Afghans and will consider asylum applications on a case-by-case basis, the government said on Wednesday

ZURICH (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th August, 2021) Switzerland is for now unwilling to receive a large number of Afghans and will consider asylum applications on a case-by-case basis, the government said on Wednesday.

"Currently, Switzerland will refrain from receiving a big group of people directly from Afghanistan. On the one hand, the absence of clear information of the UNHCR [the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees] does not allow [us] yet to make any conclusion on the possible necessity of resettlement. On the other hand, given the current chaotic situation concerning departure from Afghanistan, relevant actions will be technically impossible," the statement read.

Switzerland is seeking ways to evacuate around 230 Afghans and their relatives, who cooperated with the local office of the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (DEZA), the government added.

Others can personally apply to the Swiss diplomatic mission for a humanitarian visa, by proving that they face a direct and serious threat, the statement said.

On Sunday, the Taliban (a terrorist group, banned in Russia) completed their takeover of Afghanistan by entering Kabul. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani resigned and left the country to prevent what he described as bloodshed that would occur if militants had to fight for the city. Many countries chose to evacuate their citizens and diplomatic personnel from Afghanistan due to the precarious security situation.