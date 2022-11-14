UrduPoint.com

Switzerland Will Not Supply Weapons To Ukraine Despite Pressure - Swiss President

Faizan Hashmi Published November 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Switzerland Will Not Supply Weapons to Ukraine Despite Pressure - Swiss President

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th November, 2022) Switzerland will not supply weapons to Ukraine, nor will the country participate in any other way directly or indirectly in armed conflicts, Swiss President Ignazio Cassis said on Monday.

"Neither during the First World War, nor even during the Second, we exported weapons.

We will not export weapons, we will not directly or indirectly participate in a military conflict, either in terms of weapons or in terms of our troops, either in Ukraine, Russia, or anywhere else in the world," Cassis told RIA Novosti on the sidelines of the Paris Peace Forum.

The president said that the pressure on the country in this regard is persistent.

