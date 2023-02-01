Switzerland Will Review Ties With Russia, Develop New Foreign Policy Strategy - Ministry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2023) Switzerland will review its relationship with Russia in the next foreign policy strategy developed by the government, the Swiss Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday.

"Relations with Russia should be revisited in the next foreign policy strategy Moscow's refusal to accept a protecting power mandate to protect Ukraine's interests in Russia is a clear indication that peace advancement is currently very difficult," the ministry said in the 2022 Foreign Policy Report.