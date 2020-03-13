(@FahadShabbir)

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th March, 2020) The number of coronavirus infection cases in Switzerland has exceeded 1,100, the country's health authority said Friday.

According to the latest data released by the country's Federal Office of Public Health, 1,125 people have been confirmed with the virus, 1,009 of whom have been tested by two different laboratories while 116 await second results to corroborate the infection.